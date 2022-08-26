Peterborough Choral Society's two concert dates with Leicester Philharmonic Choir

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Choral Society rehearsing at St Andrew's Church, Netherton.

Stephen Bullamore, Leicester Philharmonic’s Director of Music, has worked with Peterborough Choral Society on a number of occasions and saw such collaboration as an opportunity to perform a work such as Sea Symphony which demands a big choir and a big orchestra.

On October 8 the combined choir will perform ‘Sea Symphony’ by Ralph Vaughan Williams, celebrating 150 years since the composer’s birth. The combined choir will also be performing ‘What Man is He?’ by Imogen Holst. Stephen Bullamore is collaborating with the Holt Society on this performance of the new work.

On November 6, the combined choir meet again for a Last Night of the Autumn Proms. The programme will include classics such as Verdi’s Anvil Chorus, Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus, Bizet’s March of the Toreadors as well as Last Night favourites –Jerusalem, Rule Britannia, Land of Hope and Glory.

"Needless to say,” said Tansy Casteldine, Musical Director, Peterborough Choral Society “to be able to join the Leicester Philharmonic Choir for concerts of this scale is a fabulous opportunity and we are all looking forward to working together’”

