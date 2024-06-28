Peterborough band’s album release and city gig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ten years on from the release of their debut album, Peterborough band, The Pocket Symphony Orchestra, are set to release their third full-length album, Oll Korrect next month – and play a gig in the city.

Oll Korrect is far and out their most ambitious project to date.

Drawing on the band’s collective and diverse influences, there are shades of Britpop, Classical, EDM, 70’s AOR, Folk, Rap, Progressive Rock, Ambient, and RnB, sprinkled throughout the album’s 14tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band always puts the song above all else, letting the story and tone dictate the timbre and style.

The Pocket Symphony Orchestra release their latest album on July 12

Lyrically, there are two key themes at the core of these stories: loss and mental health.

In some of the most personal lyrics in the band’s history, these songs explore the journey of self-reflection, through the rollercoaster of losing loved ones – to death or circumstance – into the darkest corners of the psyche and emerging back into the light, filled with a cautious optimism that life can and will be better.

The band plays a show on the album's release day – July 12 - in Peterborough, at Here We Aren't, 18 Godric Square.