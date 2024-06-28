Peterborough band’s album release and city gig
Oll Korrect is far and out their most ambitious project to date.
Drawing on the band’s collective and diverse influences, there are shades of Britpop, Classical, EDM, 70’s AOR, Folk, Rap, Progressive Rock, Ambient, and RnB, sprinkled throughout the album’s 14tracks.
The band always puts the song above all else, letting the story and tone dictate the timbre and style.
Lyrically, there are two key themes at the core of these stories: loss and mental health.
In some of the most personal lyrics in the band’s history, these songs explore the journey of self-reflection, through the rollercoaster of losing loved ones – to death or circumstance – into the darkest corners of the psyche and emerging back into the light, filled with a cautious optimism that life can and will be better.
The band plays a show on the album's release day – July 12 - in Peterborough, at Here We Aren't, 18 Godric Square.
Tickets are £7.50 in advance from www.herewearent.com. The new album will be available on all good streaming platforms.