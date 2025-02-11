Peterborough band to debut new single on city radio show

Peterborough based Synthwave superstars LeBrock have given the exclusive first play of their new single to city radio station PCR Fm – ahead of online streaming music apps.

The exclusive play will take place tomorrow (February 12) sometime between 8am and 8.15am on Kev Lawrence’s PCR Fm breakfast show and LeBrock lead vocalist and co-founder Shaun Phillips explained why they took the decision to go down this particular route.

“Our music genre Synthwave is very 80s retro-style classic rock – big guitars meets cinematic surround sound so we thought about how bands used to release new songs in 80s and we just remembered how it was all about radio stations fighting over having the ‘exclusive’ first play of a new release. You’d hear the DJs plugging the fact to ‘listen in at ‘X’ pm for an exclusive first play of your favourite bands new single and you’d tune in 20 mins before hand and just wait for the moment!

“So, we sent Steve Jason at The Met Lounge a 30-second snippet of the song, He immediately said ‘this is good, it just needs to be heard by the general public’ and he sent it onto Kev Lawrence at PCR saying ‘have a listen’ and he immediately said he loved it and wanted it for his show. So we thought ok, let’s give a local station an exclusive play- just like it used to be in the old days/”

The new song is a version of an 80s alternative anthem and as Kev said after hearing the intro: “As soon as you hear the guitar you’ll know the song, I think its brilliant and I’m really glad that give the way new music is released these days via streaming app then to think that a local Peterborough radio station is going to get first play anywhere in the world is really exciting. I’m sure our listeners will love it.”

However, it wont just be local listeners tuning into PCR on Wednesday morning, LeBrock announced the news on their social media pages this evening and fans from not only the UK but across the world have been messaging the band asking how they can tune into PCR on Wedneday to hear the release 24 hours ahead of its official release on Thursday. Luckily for them, PCR now broadcasts in a variety of ways – locally of course it’s 103.2fm and DAB radio in Peterbrough or you can ask your smart speaker to - “play PCR fm” or Download the free PCR fm App. Listen live on pcrfm.co.uk.

The single release comes ahead of LeBrock’s special hometown show at The Met Lounge on April 12. Already over 60% of the advance tickets have been sold and if this single attracts the interest that seems to be surrounding it then the remaining tickets will soon be snapped up. Tickets are available from https://tinyurl.com/Lebrock120425