Peterborough band kick off Last Dance tour at Charters

Children of the Revolution kick off their Last Dance tour at Charters on Saturday.

“Rob said on facebook this week: “I want to thank you all for the unbelievable and unrivalled support that you have shown the band over the years.

‘All I ever wanted was to create a bit of a following and be like the bands I used to go and watch around town as a teenager. I still can’t believe what the band has become or the level of support and respect we get from both supporters, our fellow musicians and venues alike.

“I couldn’t have done any of it without the extraordinary talent and hard work of those I’ve had beside me on the stage over all these years. It will be hard to step away from a band where I get to play rock n’ roll with my brothers every weekend, but the time feels right following the pandemic for us all to explore new opportunities.

“But, the year isn’t quite done with yet, so there are still a few opportunities to catch some Rev gigs. So here it is, aptly named ‘The Last Dance Tour’, culminating in one epic final night at The Brewery Tap on Friday 17th Dec.”

The tour will also see the boys play the Blue Bell, Werrington on November 12; Burghley Club on November 19; Coyotes Bar on November 27; Charters (acoustic duo set) on November 28; The Ostrich on December 4; The Ploughman on December 10; and London Inn, Stamford on December 11.

Elsewhere this week, the weekend and next week...

FRIDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Velocity - 9.30pm;

Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Mr Nash presents – Thank funk it’s Friday – From 9pm – free entry;

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Circa 73;

Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has The Moonshiners from 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside) for a night of Rock and Roll;

Liberation, New Road, has Freedom night with dance and R&B from 10pm to 4am.

SATURDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Scary Clown Presents - Spoilers + Pardon Us + Don Blake + Das Kapitans - 7pm;

Yard of Ale has Frankly My Dear;

Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove – Bringing you top tunes from the 1970s to now from 9pm-2am, Free entry;

Charters has Children of the Revolution (pictured) from 10pm;

The Cock Inn, Werrington, has Stealer;

Peterborough Conservative Club has Rick Roberts;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Light Skies Darken 9pm - 11.30pm (Inside);

Liberation has Indulge from 10pm through until 4am, resident DJs will be playing the best dance and R&B tracks; Rhythm Room has Serenity – videos from 5pm, DJ from 9pm;

SUNDAY:

The Ostrich Inn has Meg McPartlin - 4pm;

Charters has Jazz Underground – DJ set by Malcolm James and Paul Andrews, from 12-3pm. Then from 3pm Joseph, Laurette and Chris – fantastic solo artist Joe will be performing solo and Laurette and Chris joining him as jazz-inspired voice/guitar duo. Free entry;

Brewery Tap has Open Mic Night – from 6-11pm;

Iron Horse Ranch House has Sunday Sessions with TOOFA from 3pm - 5pm (Inside);

Rhythm Room is all about karaoke. Doors open from 5pm, karaoke from 9pm; Coyotes Bar and Grill has karaoke;

The Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe in Cowgate has Kenny Rich from 3pm to 6pm.

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has Tommy Philpot from 7pm to 10pm.

TUESDAY: