Paranormal investigation comes to Peterborough theatre

The UK’s most popular live paranormal tour ever – Uncanny: I Know What I Saw – reaches Peterborough New Theatre on Thursday (July 4).

In 2023, Danny Robins asked the questions – do ghosts exists? And if not, why do people see them?

25,000 people joined him in theatres across the country in a bid to try and find answers, turning the show into the biggest live investigation into the paranormal ever.

Uncanny: I Know What I Saw is written and performed by Danny, creator of the hugely successful BBC Radio 4 podcasts and global hits, Uncanny, The Battersea Poltergeist and The Witch Farm, the BBC TV series Uncanny and the award-winning West End play 2:22 – A Ghost Story.

Uncanny: I Know What I Saw

Danny said: “I think there is an enduring fascination with the paranormal. It’s not surprising really, it is the biggest question of all, isn’t it? What happens to us when we die? It’s what every religion ever founded has attempted to answer. But I agree that there is a particularly intense interest right now and the paranormal does seem to be being talked about in mainstream culture in a way it hasn’t for decades. I think there are definite reasons for that – the fact that we have been exposed to such factors as Covid, climate change and wars creeping every closer to us in recent years has made us face the fact of our mortality in a way we probably haven’t since the Second World War.

"Taking Uncanny on the road in 2023 and meeting thousands of Uncanny fans, was thrilling to me. So thrilling in fact, that we are hitting the road again to visit some of towns and cities we didn’t reach in the Autumn.

"Whether you are a Team Sceptic or Team Believer, if you love ghost stories and want to try and make sense of these strange mysteries, we can promise you a fun, thought-provoking, scare-filled night out as we bring some intriguing cases, never featured on TV or the podcast to life.

"And if you saw the show in 2023, we can promise you some brand new evidence and new witnesses this time around.”

Uncanny: I Know What I Saw

Founder of Tilted and the show’s director Sam Hodges said: “With live podcast shows on the rise, what makes Tilted’s approach unique is creating shows that are inherently theatrical, playful and interactive, and, with the help of a brilliant design team, the extraordinary stories that Uncanny features offer a unique opportunity to do just that.”

Uncanny: I Know What I Saw is a truly remarkable experience unlike any other stage show. It features chilling, real-life contemporary stories of supernatural encounters experienced by ordinary people in ordinary places, brought to life on stage with thrilling theatrical invention and using exquisite sound, projection and video design.

Well-known resident experts from Team Believer and Team Sceptic, parapsychologists Evelyn Hollow, Deborah Hyde, Ciaran O’Keeffe and Chris French return to analyse and debate these strange, inexplicable, chilling events with Danny, with opportunities for audience members to interact and join the debate as well as sharing their own ghostly experiences.