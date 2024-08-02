Packed season for The Cresset's return - as Russel Kane, Baga Chipz and Cheryl Fergison prepare for Peterborough shows
The Cresset might be fully immersed in the replacement of its roof right now, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t getting ready to launch its Autumn season of shows.
Yes, it is back with a bang, with something for everyone to enjoy.
There’s Big Country and Mike Peters and The Drifters for music lovers, plus plenty of tribute shows to the greats.
If comedy is your thing there’s the hilarious White Yardie Live and Russell Kane.
When it comes to variety, check out An Evening With Cheryl Fergison, Simon Reeves, Baga Chipz or Dreamboys .
And for the family, Kev F’s Comic Art Masterclass returns, and there is Cirque – The Greatest Show, School Of Rock – The Musical, and, of course, the annual pantomime, Cinderella in December.
Full details of all the shows can be found at https://www.cresset.co.uk