OperaBabe Karen to sing at Peterborough Cathedral

Karen England

With album sales in the millions and collaborators including Placido Domingo, Andre Rieu and many of the world’s leading orchestras – including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and the Berlin Symphony Orchestra – Karen has performed at the Royal Albert Hall, Buckingham Palace and the Los Angeles Opera house as well as being the first classical act to perform at the legendary Stardust Casino in Las Vegas.

Karen will be part of Christmas Magic with Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices, Peterborough Youth Choir and Peterborough Festival Brass, performing all your festive favourites and more in a family-friendly matinee at 2.30pm and an evening performance at 7.30pm. There will be something for everyone, young and old, so bring the kids, and the grandparents too!

Expect to hear Christmas classics like We Three Kings, Walking in the Air, Carol of the Bells, Mary’s Boy Child, When a Child is Born, White Christmas, Winter Wonderland, Santa Baby, Driving Home for Christmas and many more… you’re guaranteed to leave with a warm, fuzzy, festive feeling inside!