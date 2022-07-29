On camera - Strictly Soulful at The Peacock in Peterborough

The open air daytime party featured a set from the legendary Nicky Blackmarket alongside the original 360 showcase MC Fatman D, plus Millz, Barrington from Warning at The Junction, and support from usual residents and a few extra special guests.
1. Strictly Soulful
Strictly Soulful at The Peacock in July
Photo: Mitch Brewster
2. Strictly Soulful
Strictly Soulful at The Peacock in July
Photo: Mitch Brewster
3. Strictly Soulful
Strictly Soulful at The Peacock in July
Photo: Mitch Brewster
4. Strictly Soulful
Strictly Soulful at The Peacock in July
Photo: Mitch Brewster