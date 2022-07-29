Strictly Soulful at The Peacock in July

On camera - Strictly Soulful at The Peacock in Peterborough

Strictly Soulful took over the beer garden at The Peacock in Peterborough for Summer Sounds – Beats, Bass and BBQ.

By Brad Barnes
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 12:00 am

The open air daytime party featured a set from the legendary Nicky Blackmarket alongside the original 360 showcase MC Fatman D, plus Millz, Barrington from Warning at The Junction, and support from usual residents and a few extra special guests.

1. Strictly Soulful

Photo: Mitch Brewster

Photo: Mitch Brewster

Photo Sales

2. Strictly Soulful

Photo: Mitch Brewster

Photo: Mitch Brewster

Photo Sales

3. Strictly Soulful

Photo: Mitch Brewster

Photo: Mitch Brewster

Photo Sales

4. Strictly Soulful

Photo: Mitch Brewster

Photo: Mitch Brewster

Photo Sales
