On camera - an Emo beach party at The Met Lounge
Panic @ The Emo is a hugely successful and popular night for the alternative crowd of 2006-2010 at The Met Lounge in Peterborough – and last time out was beach party night.
By Brad Barnes
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 12:00 am
If you were there – check out the photo gallery. If not, don’t worry, the next Panic event is on Friday, September 2, and the next Emo gig at The Met is Friday, September 23, featuring The Black Charade and Fell Down Boy - tributes to My Chemical Romance and Fall Out Boy.
There will be local support from Keep This up. Tickets for both events are available from Skiddle.com
Page 1 of 3