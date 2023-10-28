November to remember - what's on at The Cresset

November 5: Kevin Bloody Wilson: International DILLIGAF Day

NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL

November 1-4

Feel-good, funny and full of yuletide joy, Nativity! The Musical features all of the favourite sing-a-long hits from the films including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth, One Night One Moment, She’s the Brightest Star and a whole host of new songs filled with the spirit of Christmas!

November 30 - Legend: The Music Of Bob Marley

This feel-good family show stars just four adult performers, and 80 talented young people who successfully auditioned for a role in the show. It is directed and choreographed by the creative team behind The Cresset’s annual panto and features a live band of talented local musicians.

Starring: George Dee as Mr Maddens and Simon Knighton as Mr Poppy.

KEVIN BLOODY WILSON: International DILLIGAF Day

November 5

November 22: Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Mad, Bad & Dangerous To Know

There are few international comedians today who shoot down political correctness with such comedic pin point accuracy as the Australian.

While today’s Age Of Outrage has his contemporaries ducking for cover for fear of being cancelled, Kev crushes PC eggshells with the grace and diplomacy of a wounded buffalo.

Kev’s famous DILLIGAF approach to PC is a breath of fresh air, direct, clever and outrageously funny. While his songs and concert performances continue to rattle the cages of the PC Brigade, Kevin Bloody Wilson has earned his place in the entertainment industry with almost zero mainstream media support.

Social Justice Warriors, Snowflakes and PC Advocates are invited to stay home...The rest are gonna have a ball!

Age 16+

THE MAKINGS OF A MURDERER

November 14

Investigating the UK’s most notorious serial killers with the Detective who brought Peter Tobin to justice.

Join Scottish detective, David Swindle, for a chilling, thrilling, night at the theatre. True crime fans, and those with a curious mind, can explore the cases, the circumstances and the detective’s perspective on what really went on, the early warning signs and the clues behind The Makings of a Murderer!

What makes a serial killer tick? What are the tell-tale signs? What really goes on behind the scenes?

Learn about the biggest British serial killers of all time - including Jack the Ripper, Peter Tobin, Harold Shipman, Peter Sutcliffe and ‘Killer Couples’ – Fred and Rose West and The Moors Murderers Ian Brady and Myra Hindley.

David also looks at the connections to the local area of the most famous murder cases.

Age 18+ advised

CHRISTMAS MEMORIES

November 15

Neil Sands and his wonderful cast are back with the new 2023 production of their hit show, a spectacular spirit lifting, heart-warming, afternoon of festive nostalgia.

Join them for a dazzling sleigh ride of yuletide memories, filled with over 60 of your all-time favourite Christmas songs and Carols that will have you singing along from start to finish and bringing back so many wonderful memories of Christmases past.

Described as “Like A Sparkly Christmas Card Come To Life” with its shimmering stage set, stunning costumes, beautiful Christmas trees and even falling snow, this is the perfect pre-Christmas treat, warming your heart on the coldest winter’s day, taking us all back to a time when Christmas was “The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year”.

CIRQUE: The Greatest Show

November 19

It's time to step into the light. Escape for a night like no other, where you are taken into a world where the very best of musical theatre showstoppers meets jaw-dropping circus spectacular.

A world that explodes into colour as everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway hits combine with breath-taking, amazing aerialists, incredible contortionists, and thrilling feats of agility and flair.

SIR RANULPH FIENNES: Mad, Bad & Dangerous To Know

November 22

Spend an evening in the extraordinary company of Sir Ranulph Fiennes OBE - ‘the world’s greatest living explorer’ - as he goes beyond his record-breaking achievements to explore the man behind the myth.

Sir Ranulph has circumnavigated the surface of the globe from pole to pole, became the first person to cross the Arctic and Antarctica on foot, broken countless world records of endurance, and discovered the Lost City of Ubar in Arabia. Despite his infamous fear of heights, he is the oldest Briton to summit Everest, achieved on his third attempt.

Now, he has a new challenge. Live on stage, Sir Ranulph will share stories from his legendary exploits and adventures, telling untold tales of the world’s most extraordinary feats of daring and exploration. From his magical and mischievous childhood, through school misdemeanours, to his time in the military and beyond, Ran will also reveal for the first time his own personal heroes and the incredible lessons he learnt from them.

Ages 12+ Only

FAST LOVE: The George Michael Tribute

November 23

Direct from London’s West End, this is the world’s favourite George Michael celebration!

With a brand-new show for 2023, make new memories whilst reliving old classics - this one is for the fans to celebrate one of the greatest musicians the world has ever seen, and say thank you!

ROY G HEMMINGS– Motown Classics

November 24

The original Drifters member brings together the sound of three of America's iconic labels ...Motown, The Sound Of Philadelphia & Stax Atlantic, in one action packedshow!

THE CRESSET COMEDY CLUB

November 24

The very best in live stand up each month. Line-up to be announced!

KENNY THOMAS: The Brit – Soul Ascending Tour

November 28

Kenny remains one of the most important and successful UK soul singers of his generation with his debut album ‘Voices’ selling 600,000 copies in the UK alone on Chrysalis Records in 1991 achieving a total of 8 Top 40 singles and 2 Top 10 records.

SHILLYSWORLD - Talent Show

November 29

A family-friendly evening filled with talent from across the region. The show will be hosted by a guest presenter and contestants will show off their talent acts with the aim of winning a cash prize alongside the show’s first trophy as bragging rights!

A total of 10 acts will fight for the chance to win, performing in front of 3 judges and a

packed out crowd.

Britain’s Got Talent #1 and Worlds #1 Michael Jackson Tribute Band Signature will be headlining the event.

The evening will also consist of singers, dancers, comedy acts, magic shows, jugglers and much, much more

To audition for a chance to feature as one of the 10 acts please contact Shafeel on 07939 323283*

LEGEND: The Music Of Bob Marley

November 30

An unforgettable evening celebrating this musical icon in one fantastic stage show extravaganza.

Combining his superb, distinctive vocals with flawless musicianship, a supremely talented cast recreate the timeless hits and capture the charisma and culture of an icon gone too soon. talent and torsos or let loose and lose your voice screaming.