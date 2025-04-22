Nostalgic night of Soul and Motown will fundraise for NHS and Tommy Robson statue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of his new single, Turning My World Around, which has had over 50,000 hits on You Tube, Peterborough’s Malcolm Fovargue will be performing with new backing singers The Fovargues to support the charity fundraiser “Out Out” in the city this weekend.

Malcolm will be helping to raise money for two great causes, The NHS Anglian Trust charity and, as a big Posh fan, he always likes to remember one of his playing heroes Tommy Robson and support the fundraising for his statue.

Malcolm has got together with his good friend Stef Malajny to produce another night of fabulous entertainment on Saturday (April 26) and this time they have chosen the Met Lounge in Bridge Street – which some will remember as Anabelles, some as Canters and the younger generation Winners, all depending on one’s age!

Malcolm will be singing his International hit live for the very first time plus he will be singing all the old classics that everyone loves. There will be a fantastic line up of well-known DJs too, Neil Randall, Dave Reed, Terry The Mod, Dil and Jacko, who will be spinning Tamla Motown, Soul and well known Northern Soul.

Malcolm and the Fovargues - Malcolm Fovargue, Sandra Morris and Tash Hoe. © Daral Brennan / Studio One

Malcolm will be live on stage at 9pm , joined by The Fovargues – the multi-talented Sandra Morris, who is a real powerhouse singer, and Tash Hoe , who is a currently an Internet sensation herself with a wonderful acoustic version of Timi Yuro’s It Will Never Be Over For Me going viral on social media (Tash will be singing that one on the night). The Fovargues also have multi-skilled Percussionist support from Paul Hughes.

Malcolm’s new release on Wirrina Records has really taken off, with orders from Mexico, Australia, Germany, USA , Japan and Spain, not to mention the fantastic interest from all the top Northern Soul DJs in the UK.

“I have been blown away by the interest from all quarters," said Malcolm. “This is now the first ever ‘new’ Northern Soul hit record, as nearly every release that is popular came from the 60s and 70s and I love the fact that it’s a lad representing our wonderful City of Peterborough that has done this with the help of my good friend Steve Colbourne.

"Many people have also mentioned the Wirrina record label which is my homage to the fantastic building we would attend when we were young. I really hope I am doing the city proud “

Malcolm is once again joined by promotor Stef who added: “We are so happy to be organising another fund raiser and it’s Out Out VII. I chose the Met Lounge as a venue this year as it is the 50th Anniversary of when the club opened as Anabelles and I ran the World Disco Dancing heats there back in the day.

"Our good friend and DJ Steve Jason is now the owner of the Met Lounge so we thought it would be fitting to hold the event at one of the country’s longest running clubs. The club still has that fantastic atmosphere with the same design inside and I thought it would be perfect to have a reunion at this legendry venue. Even our pink and blue posters were a copy of Anabelles original posters.”

So if you fancy a great night out and supporting two great causes, group tickets are only £6 and you can purchase online at www.skiddle.com

•Local designer Daral Brennan of Studio One, a photographic, design and print studio based in Ailsworth, who designed the record label has also created Wirrina’s own T shirt – available on the night as well as from www.etsy.com/uk/shop/StudioOneMerch