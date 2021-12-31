New Year’s Eve nights out in Peterborough
Tonight’s the night and if you are going out in Peterborough here are a few special places that might be what you are looking for.
Liberation, New Road, has the return of Strictly Soulful for a big night of Drum and Bass featuring Instants, Tredda, Kloak, Sincere, Darka & Luger, Coop-r, Ftherc, Sparka MC, Linden D, MC Fire B and Drax MC from 10pm. Tickets are £10 in advance or £15 standard.
The Queens Head, Queen Street, has Eclectic Boogaloo from 8pm with a DJ set from Eclectic Ballroom. Tickets £10 at www.queeensheadpeterborough.co.uk
The Ostrich, North Street, has The 707 from 9.30pm
Charters has New Year’s Eve Party with DJ Sav from 8pm. Free entry before 10.30pm , £5 entry at the door after;
Brewery Tap has a New Year’s Eve Party with The Nuggets and guest DJ from 9pm. £15 advance entry only ticket or £20 entry at the door (subject to availability). Tickets are on sale over the bar or by calling 01733 358500.
The Crown, Lincoln Road, has Last Minute Brigade playing anthemic Pop and Rock songs and classic Queen covers) 8.30pm, £10 Ticket;
The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe has True British Mayhem playing Punk, New Wave covers and originals from 9pm, £2.50 ticket.