New season of Peterborough Arts Cinema launches

​The new season of films at Peterborough Arts Cinema got under way on Thursday at the John Clare Theatre in Broadway.
By Brad Barnes
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:03 BST
Some of the films coming up in the new season at Peterborough Arts CinemaSome of the films coming up in the new season at Peterborough Arts Cinema
Some of the films coming up in the new season at Peterborough Arts Cinema

​Here is what is coming up:

ALLELUJAH

October 5 at 7:30pmA warm and deeply moving story about old age. When the geriatric ward in a small Yorkshire hospital is threatened with closure, the hospital decides to fight back by galvanizing the local community.

NEPTUNE FROST

    October 12 at 7:30pm In the hilltops of Burundi a group of escaped coltan miners form an anti-colonialist computer hacker collective. From their camp in an otherworldly e-waste dump, they attempt a takeover of the authoritarian regime exploiting the region's natural resources - and its people.

    ENYS MEN

    October 19 at 7:30pmA wildlife volunteer's daily observations of a rare flower turn into a metaphysical journey that forces her as well as the viewer to question what is real and what is nightmare.

    RETURN TO SEOUL

    October 26 at 7:30pmAfter an impulsive travel decision to visit friends, Freddie, 25, returns to South Korea for the first time, where she was born before being adopted and raised in France and finds herself on an unexpected journey in a country she knows so little about .

    STILL – A Michael J Fox Movie

    November 2 at 7:30pmFox's extraordinary story in his own words -- the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood.

    DO THE RIGHT THING

    November 9 at 7:30pmA Brooklyn local becomes upset when he sees a pizzeria's Wall of Fame exhibits only Italian actors, believing a pizzeria in a black neighbourhood should showcase black actors. The wall becomes a symbol of racism and hate.

    ONE FINE MORNING

    November 16 at 7:30pmSandra, a young mother who raises her daughter alone, pays regular visits to her sick father. While she and her family fight tooth and nail to get him the care he requires, Sandra reconnects with Clément, a friend she hasn't seen in a while.

    THE BEASTS

    November 23 at 7:30pmAn expatriate French couple (Denis Ménochet and Marina Foïs) operate an organic farm in the Spanish countryside. However, their earnest enthusiasm reeks of patronizing privilege to the handful of "hill people" families who have toiled on the land for generations.

    ASTEROID CITY

    November 30 at 7:30pmA grieving father travels with his tech- obsessed family to small rural Asteroid City to compete in a junior stargazing event, only to have his world view disrupted forever.

