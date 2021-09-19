New Peterborough exhibition with a powerful message

From the I Matter exhibition

Following on from the inception and launch of the I Matter at Babylon Gallery in Ely, the exhibition has moved to Peterborough Art Gallery where with more space it is able to offer the opportunity to 12 additional artists to show their work.

This exhibition – which runs until November 28 – was curated by Babylon Young Curator, Olu Taiwo.

Formed of new and existing works created by artists from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds and communities, the exhibition responds to the powerful declaration, ‘I Matter’ and its recent complex iterations.

The exhibition will feature work by painters, printmakers, sculptors, digital artists and photographers.

Back in September 2020, Olu Taiwo proposed the idea of offering artists, who have felt excluded in any way, a platform to share their art works and stories.

He explains: “The ‘I Matter’ exhibition provides a platform to tell their stories of why they matter.”

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery opening times are 10am-4pm, Tuesday to Saturday, and 12-4pm on Sundays.

