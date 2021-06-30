New-look Peterborough Heritage Festival set for 2022

Napolionic Wars re-enactment at the Heritage Festival EMN-180617-215408009

The UK’s largest multi-period living history festival - which celebrated its 10 year anniversary in 2019 - has been a popular attraction in Peterborough regularly featuring workshops and re-enactments plus dance, music and artistic displays from local community groups, exploring the cultural heritage of the city.

And according to preliminary plans for a Cultural Strategy, there is widespread demand for the festival to return with June 2022 pencilled in as a likely debate with work currently ongoing.

The strategy says the new-look festival would be ‘reimagined’ and ‘recreated’ by “using all of Peterborough, curated collectively and celebrating all communities”.

The council said bringing back the Heritage Festival post-Covid was “mentioned by many people in discussions” and in a survey as part of its initial consultation into the new strategy.

It added: “People want coordination of other festivals and better marketing, but also want to see this returned.

“It would need support, especially to begin with, including support to organise it and develop funding. It would be very popular.”