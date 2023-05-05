Paul Sinha, Matt Richardson, Lily Phillips and Nick Helm

Each show will have a unique line-up of four of the UK’s best stand-up comedians from stage and

screen, coming together for a fun-filled night packed with laughs.

The Anglia Comedy Co brings the first of its fun nights lined up for the city this year to the Key Theatre on May 7 – “The Best in Comedy”.

The first show features the hilarious Paul Sinha, Nick Helm, Matt Richardson and Lily Phillips.

Anglia Comedy will be back at the Key in September with “The Best in Comedy” – Rachel Parris, Hal Cruttenden, Rich Wilson and Kai Samra are on the bill.

And in between, they will bring “Comedy Allstars” featuring four headliners – Reginald D Hunter, Milton Jones, Rhys James and Kiri Pritchard-McLean to New Theatre in June.

Alex Lingham, who formed Anglia Comedy four years ago and has seen it expand post-covid, said he was looking forward to the tie-in here in Peterborough.

“I am always looking for new venues, and had looked at Peterborough, when Jag Singh, general manager of the Key and New theatres got in touch. We got talking and we now have these shows booked in with potential for lots more.

“They are high end comedy shows – I put together a bill with four comedians, known from television and theatres, and it is an alternative to going to a tour show.

"I try to curate a balance of acts across the bill – all different – so that they each bring something new when they come on stage rather than all four doing the same sort of thing. It makes for a much better night.”

So first up next week we have:

Paul Sinha: Whilst studying medicine in the 1990s, Paul took his first steps on the stand-up comedy circuit and is now one of the UK’s best loved comedians. He is a familiar face on television as a guest on BBC’s QI and Would I Lie to You? and as a competitor on Dave’s Taskmaster. And thanks to his passion for quizzing, was for many years a “chaser” on the much-loved ITV quiz show, The Chase.

Nick Helm is one of Britain’s most loved comedians for his multiple, memorable and moving television appearances and legendary rollercoaster live shows.

Lily Phillips is one of the most exciting up and coming voices in comedy in the UK and is a series regular on The Stand Up Sketch Show. She recently starred in a new hidden camera show for E4 Digital as a fake podcast host.

Your compere for the evening is recent star of ITV’s Dancing on Ice, Matt Richardson. Matt is a multi-award winning stand-up comedian, as well as being named Heat Magazine’s Weird Crush of the Year in 2014…

Matt is the former host of the Xtra Factor and has appeared on shows such as Nevermind The Buzzcocks, Celebrity Juice and Pointless Celebrities.