New book charts history of Peterborough's Sugar Club in the 90s

​Pete Elderkin, a founder of the Sugar Club, which ran from 1991-2002, has written the book from his New Zealand home – and will be launching it at The Met Lounge in Bridge Street, on August 1.

As Pete, born in Woodston, says in the book’s prologue: “This is an unapologetic celebration of working- class culture and the amazing, fun times that were created together by everyone involved. It’s a celebration of a great period in alternative music history and the effect it had on a small, but beautifully formed, band of outsiders in a culturally-starved provincial city.

"The culture was truly special and should, in some small way, be recognised and appreciated. I wanted to let the story be known and it deserves to get a mention. So, in a time that could never be repeated, here’s the story of the Sugar Club from 1991 to 2002.”

Pete’s story starts way before then with his first club night – Laughing Gravy at The Crown in New England, which he started with friends from school. It ran every couple of months for a few years until the capacity became too small and he moved Laughing Gravy to upstairs at The Shamrock, on Brook Street, owned by Mick Creedon.

"It quickly became a haven for alternative music fans, punks, goths, industrial fans and any other independent music styles. You would hear music that wouldn’t be played anywhere else, even in the most popular UK bars or on commercial radio stations. We attracted waifs and strays and almost immediately had a great vibe. There was always humour and fun. You could dress as you wished at our club and nobody would bat an eyelid.”

The likes of Carter USM, Teenage Fanclub and The Mock Turtles played there.

The club’s popularity grew, and it became a monthly event at Peterborough United Football Club bar and there was even one-off night at Shanghai Sam’s nightclub, which had a capacity of 1,000+.

In the midst of all this Pete was a member of city band The Pleasureheads who caught the attention of John Peel, got a record deal and released a number of records and an album.

The demise of the band and the end of the road for Laughing Gravy did have a silver lining.

The Sugar Club (named after the British Sugar factory in Woodston) started on Saturday 16th August 1991 as a weekly club with the intention to build on the success of the Laughing Gravy nights. Pete DJd in the early days with Kev Robinson and Nathan Ciriello.

It was a partnership with Steve Jason “a face around town and most people knew him and his distinctive blond highlights.”

The venue was upstairs at Fifth Avenue nightclub and it was an instant success, soon becoming stuff of legend.

The years that followed saw Grunge, Britpop, dance, Indie and Nu-metal championed and are relived with stories from Pete, Steve, Kev, and others, through to the move in 1999 to The Met Lounge and it coming to and end when Pete moved to New Zealand in 2002.

You can order the book from https://sugargravypleasure.co.uk/

1 . Sugar Gravy Pleasure The story behind Peterborough's Sugar ClubPhoto: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Sugar Gravy Pleasure Pete Elderkin who has written Sugar Gravy PleasurePhoto: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Sugar Gravy Pleasure 5th Avenue, home to Sugar Club from 1991 to 99Photo: PT Photo Sales