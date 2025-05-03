Nene Valley Railway on track for a spirited VE Day celebration event in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Take a train ride back to the 1940s as we turn back the clock and recapture the spirit of VE Day”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special VE Day event is to be held at Nene Valley Railway in Peterborough at the weekend.

The railway will be joining in the nationwide VE 80 celebrations as 2025 marks 80 years since Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Various activities and attractions will aim to turn back the clock to the ‘forties – with live singers, vintage stalls, nostalgic train rides, and more. It takes place on May 3 and 4.

A VE 80 celebration event is coming to Nene Valley Railway.

A spokesperson for Nene Valley Railway said: “As it was in 1945, the heart of the VE Day 80 commemorations and celebrations will be in our communities.

"We are excited to announce that 60163 Tornado will be celebrating VE80 at the Nene Valley Railway's event. Tornado will haul four passenger services on Sunday 4th May, resplendent in its later British Railways livery.

“Take a train ride back to the 1940s as we turn back the clock and recapture the spirit of VE Day. Dress up in style and don’t forget to bring dancing shoes, as our event features live entertainment, music and dancing, and vehicle displays. Browse for vintage clothing, shoes and accessories – or even get your hair done – from the vintage stalls in Market Street at Wansford.”

Attractions on the day include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Live singing performances by Raw Divas covering 1940 VE songs

• Platform Bar at Wansford

• Steam Train services

• Buffet Car

• Wansford Cafe

• Gift Shop

• Charity Shop

• Garden Railway

• Miniature Railway Rides and Shop (Sunday 4th)

• Pump Trolley Experiences in the Yard at Wansford

Attractions at Overton Station

• Visit the Wagon Yard at Overton with displays of how Freight trains were operated on the railways

• Vintage Post Office Vehicles

• Travelling Post Office Carriages and displays

• Tea Room and Station

Ticket prices vary. For more details, visit the Neve Valley Railway’s website or call 01780 784444.