Nene Park art exhibition from around the world

Rivers of the World at Thorpe Meadows and Orton Mere

This summer, art organisation Metal are exhibiting a series of river inspired artworks as the Rivers of The World exhibition, along with fun, creative activities for you to further explore Nene Park and The River Nene, taking time out, to stop and enjoy your surroundings.

Rivers of the World is the Thames Festival Trust’s flagship art and education project delivered in partnership with British Council, Metal, Nene Park Trust and Nenescape. Rivers of the World has been inspiring teachers and secondary school learners across the world since 2006.

This ongoing programme has seen UK schools, including Peterborough, work with a wide range of international schools and visual artists, exchanging their experiences, exploring and celebrating their local environment, whilst also learning about other cultures and engaging with global issues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exhibition showcases artworks created by students from across the world including, UK, Ethiopia, Mawali, Sudan, Kenya, Palestine, India, and more. Working with the artists the students responded to the themes, ‘River of Life’, exploring the habitats and wildlife found in and around rivers and ‘Polluted Rivers’, exploring how our actions can damage the rivers we depend on and how we can take action to help maintain this precious resource.

The students’ ideas have been brought to life through the design and creation of a series of artworks. Twelve banners are being exhibited in June and July with a further 12 through July and August at Thorpe Meadows and Orton Mere.

Metal and Nene Park Trust commissioned Peterborough based artists Madhu Manipatruni and Nisha Keshav to design creative activities ,inspired by the banners. Madhu has designed a senses trail, which allows you to explore via prompts and challenges. Perfect to do with children, Madhu guides you to identify insects and flowers, and take the time to use your senses to interact with your surroundings.

Nisha’s activity will take you on a photography journey, asking you to explore and look at the park from a different angle - spotting wildlife, obscure patterns and textures whilst giving you helpful photography tips along the way.

You can access the online activities by scanning the QR code beside the banners, and you can also find a simple and fun creative activity on the banners.