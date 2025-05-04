Music and charity in perfect Harmony

By Brad Barnes
Published 1st May 2025, 14:01 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 15:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Following their successful appearances at Music Festivals in Oundle and Wellingborough, Peterborough’s Barbershop chorus Hereward Harmony recently hosted their own Spring Charity Concert to raise funds for the Cambridgeshire branch of the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

This lively evening of variety entertainment was held at Christ Church in Orton Goldhay and drew an enthusiastic audience.

Hereward Harmony impressed with their diverse Barbershop repertoire, while local acoustic guitarist Teddy Newberry connected wonderfully with the crowd, performing a well-chosen set which ranged from Ed Sheeran and George Ezra to classic Beatles ballads.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stamford based Millstone Grit brought their unique blend of folk and New World music to the stage, with a standout performance of John Denve’s timeless Country Roads, led by soloist Paul Wilkinson.

Hereward Harmony performing at their Spring Charity ConcertHereward Harmony performing at their Spring Charity Concert
Hereward Harmony performing at their Spring Charity Concert

The evening concluded on a high note as Hereward Harmony returned for their finale, wowing the audience with crowd-pleasers including their polished renditions of classics – Feelin’ Groovy and Sweet Caroline.

Altogether it was an unforgettable evening of community, music and generosity that left everyone wishing for more occasions like this in the future.

And best of all, the event raised over £1600 for MNDA - a fantastic achievement all round.

Related topics:OundleWellingboroughPeterboroughCambridgeshireEd Sheeran
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice