Music and charity in perfect Harmony
This lively evening of variety entertainment was held at Christ Church in Orton Goldhay and drew an enthusiastic audience.
Hereward Harmony impressed with their diverse Barbershop repertoire, while local acoustic guitarist Teddy Newberry connected wonderfully with the crowd, performing a well-chosen set which ranged from Ed Sheeran and George Ezra to classic Beatles ballads.
Stamford based Millstone Grit brought their unique blend of folk and New World music to the stage, with a standout performance of John Denve’s timeless Country Roads, led by soloist Paul Wilkinson.
The evening concluded on a high note as Hereward Harmony returned for their finale, wowing the audience with crowd-pleasers including their polished renditions of classics – Feelin’ Groovy and Sweet Caroline.
Altogether it was an unforgettable evening of community, music and generosity that left everyone wishing for more occasions like this in the future.
And best of all, the event raised over £1600 for MNDA - a fantastic achievement all round.