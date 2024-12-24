2024 has been an unusual one for film; for every Wicked or Dune: Part II wowing audiences in the aisles, we also had to contend with Madame Web and Kraven The Hunter.

Though perhaps the trip to the cinema wasn’t a fervent as the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon in 2023, the past twelve months has still had its fair share of successes, according to Head of Screen Content at Vue UK & Ireland, Rob Lea: “It’s been an amazing year for family film, reflected both in our box office performances for 2024 as well as Vue’s top 10 films, as voted for by customers.

If 2024 was the year of the family film, 2025 looks to be that of the musical biopic, at least according to Lea: ““Following on from the recent successes of Back to Black and Bob Marley: One Love, 2025 is set to be another fantastic year for musical biopics, with titles such as A Complete Unknown (based on the life of Bob Dylan) and Michael (based on the life of Michael Jackson) arriving in the new year.

Meanwhile, productions on films covering megastars Bruce Springsteen and The Beatles will be well on the way. Roll on, 2025.”

But before we ring in the new year, there’s the small matter of what the most popular film in UK cinemas was over the last 12 months; and not based solely on box office totals. These 10 movies are based on the opinion of cinemagoers Vue interviewed as part of their end-of-year research.

So you know that it’s a solid opinion based on the masses rather than the critics…

So - what are the 10 most popular films people went to see in the cinemas in 2024?

1 . Inside Out 2 It was a strong year for family films in cinemas in 2024 - with Inside Out 2 topping the audience's list for their favourite films of 2024 - and is currently streaming now on Disney+

2 . Despicable Me 4 Despicable Me 4 came in second, with the film earning $969,187,688 worldwide at the box office. The film is currently available to stream or buy through digital retailers.

3 . Deadpool and Wolverine Superhero movies as a whole may have had a shaky 2024, but Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine was one of the brighter spots in the comic-book calendar, with UK audiences calling it their third favourite movie in 2024. The film is currently streaming on Disney+.

4 . Wicked With equal parts fanfare as much as there was trepidation (that early marketing campaign for example), Wicked has earned it's place as the fourth most popular film of 2024 with cinemagoers - and the film is still playing in cinemas as of writing.