More than 100 youngsters shine in three Peterborough shows over two days

The annual showcase by Peterborough Performing Arts saw more than 100 young performers on the Key Theatre stage

The talented youngsters performed in three shows over two days, showcasing their talents in dance, drama and singing .

They took the audience on a journey around the world with stunning vocals, glistening costumes and slick dance routines.

Principal Mrs Michelle Dean said: “I could not be prouder to showcase so much talent this weekend, we don’t just teach the arts but help to give these invaluable experiences in professional venues.

"Every child had heaps of stage time as I strongly believe this is how they learn. My team thrives on making every show a professional production with the finest costumes, lighting and technical extras, so a huge thank you to everyone involved in making it possible.”

Peterborough Performing Arts runs every Saturday, 9.30am-12.30pm at the Nene park Academy performing arts studios for those aged 4-18.

