Mo Gilligan's world tour coming to Peterborough

Triple BAFTA winning stand up sensation Mo Gilligan is on his way to Peterborough as part of his biggest ever World Tour – The Mo You Know – in 2026

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mammoth tour will see Mo head all across the globe as well as a run of UK dates – including the city’s New Theatre on February 14.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

Named ‘The Funniest Man in Britain’ by The Times, Mo’s debut stand up tour was a total sell out, which included a huge two week residency in London’s West End. The show was recorded as his debut Netflix Original Momentum, which enjoyed global release in 190 countries. In 2021, he went back on tour with There’s Mo to Life which achieved another total sell out run, which included a remarkable 10 dates at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo and a history making O2 Arena show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mo Gilligan is heading to New Theatre in 2026

In 2022 he released his second highly anticipated Netflix special of the smash hit live show to great critical acclaim, in collaboration with his own Production Company MOMO G, which specialises in original Entertainment, Comedy, Audio and Digital content.

The multi award-winning entertainment format The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan (C4) saw him win his first BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance in 2020, swiftly followed by his second for Best Comedy Entertainment Programme in 2022. Mo went on to become a long-standing judge on The Masked Singer (ITV) and released his first book That Moment When… with Penguin Books.

The visit adds to the great comedy line up at New Theatre which includes Babatunde Aléshé (October 31), Nurse Georgie Carroll (November 4), Jason Manford (November 13) , Milton Jones (November 14), Urzila Carlson (November 21), Chris Ramsey (February 21) and Stewart Lee (October 23, 2026).