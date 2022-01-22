Mixology kick off 2022 at Peterborough’s Red Room with the return of Latmun

Mixology at Red Room in Peterborough

Get ready for the January 28th’s return of Latmun - who since he appeared in 2018 has gone on to secure a residency at Paradise as well as a jam packed touring schedule including appearances at the likes of WHP, ADE and numerous events in the US.

While the snow was falling heavily four years ago, there was a roadblock in Red Room as Latmun whipped-up a frenzy. Expect even more of a spectacle this time around.

Joining Latmun on the line-up, we have Mixology’s ever present residents Tom Skinner, James Chan and Dan Clare (one half of Maur), who’ll be warming things up for Latmun.

But that is not all. Also back, on the night are Louis Jones and Toby Graham, who enthralled everyone at the last Mixology event with Franky Wah, and Eternals who are also making a return

Get your tickets early for this one online at https://mixologyuk.com