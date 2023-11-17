Mixology is back with headliner Sammy Virji
and live on Freeview channel 276
With all the seating removed to create the perfect rave setup, the man of the moment Sammy Virji will be taking over the decks and unleashing his signature bass-heavy beats, infectious melodies, and electrifying energy on Saturday, November 25 (6pm-2am).
Known for his innovative sound and boundary-pushing tracks, Sammy has established himself as one of the hottest talents in the UK music scene. From bassline to garage, his versatile sets will have you grooving and vibing to every beat!
And it doesn’t stop there – with the biggest support line up for any Mixology event – residents, young up and comers and some Peterborough legends: AJ, Dan Clare, Edge, James Chan, Lee Haslam, Louis Jones, Nick T, Toby Graham and Tom Skinner.
It is the latest of more than 100 Mixology events that have attracted world class DJs over the last 11 years to the city – highlights including the spectacular sold out show this summer ‘Under Fest’ in Nene Park and the Mixology Warehouse event at Peterborough Arena.
Previous headline artists include the Brit Awards nominated duo Bicep, Michael Bibi, Patrick Topping, Solardo, Kink (Live), Skream, Matthias Tanzmann, Tensnake, Franky Wah, and Jackmaster.
Tickets at www.mixologyuk.com .