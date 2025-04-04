Met Lounge date for Stanleys in May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh from supporting Richard Ashcroft and touring with both Cast and Shed Seven, the Wigan four-piece ‘Stanleys’, are coming to Peterborough live music venue the Met Lounge in May.

Having also already been on the road with the likes of The Libertines, The Lathums, The Sherlocks, Jamie Webster, The View and Inspiral Carpets, it’s only a matter of time before the Stanleys are as well-known across the UK, as they are across Manchester and the North-West.

Their recent headline show, at the 950 capacity Manchester Academy 2, sold out in minutes!

Tickets are already well over 50% sold with eight weeks to go, so it promises to be another memorable night at The Met on May 16.

You can catch The Stanleys at The Met Lounge

The two support acts are also well worth a shout.

Afterdrive have already become known for their perfect blend of pop and indie music and receive regular airplay on prestigious national platforms like BBC Radio 1 and Radio X.

Plus, we have local lads The Portland, who are definitely one to keep an eye on. With an average age of 21, they have a musical maturity way beyond their years and have already built up a decent following in Peterborough.

They’re all now due back from University, so will be picking up where they left off, there years ago!

A bright future is predicted for these lads.

Tickets for the show are now on sale via www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Peterborough/The-Met-Lounge/​​​​​​​