May at The Cresset: From music and dance to the Shrektacular

Giovani Pernice - This Is Me

The busy month at the Bretton venue kicks of May 1 with the UKSDC East Anglia Street Dance Championships 2022.

Street dance crews, break-dancers, lockers and poppers will be competing for an array of medals and prizes at this action-packed street dance competition.

Giovanni Pernice - This is Me

Illusion

May 3

Strictly Come Dancing favourite and 2021 Strictly Champion Giovanni Pernice is back with a brand new show paying homage to the music and dances that have inspired Giovanni’s career.

Soul Sisters - The Musical

May 4

Tribute to Take That

Soul Sisters is an exhilarating new soul musical that will take you on a journey of success, survival and sisterhood, starring from the Sugababes Amelle Berrabah, Nicole Faraday from Bad Girls and Wendi Harriott (The Voice) as three friends during a visit to a classic holiday camp Soul Weekender.

One Night In Dublin

May 5

Join in the craic as this award-winning seven-piece Irish band covers songs by The Pogues, The Dubliners, The Saw Doctors, Daniel O’ Donnell, Flogging Molly, Dropkick Murphys, Van Morrison and many more, in their own unique and upbeat style.

Get ready for Shrek from PODS

90s Live

May 6

Get ready for the music of a generation brought to life with fantastic vocals, genius costumes and of course; all the dance moves you know and love.

From Take That to Oasis, Spice Girls to Supergrass get ready for this non-stop 90’s extravaganza.

Steve Backshall

Steve Backshall - Ocean

May 7

Steve Backshall will be bringing the sea to the stage - with his brand-new stage show Ocean, promising to make a splash with audiences of all ages.

Ocean is a love letter to the most exciting environment on our planet – and a great way to learn more about what we need to do to save our seas. Using stunts, experiments, props, cutting edge science and big screen footage from his two decades in TV, Steve will bring the icons of the Big Blue to life.

The Story of Guitar Heroes

May 8

The Soul Sisters

One of the UK’s premier live concert experiences, The Story of Guitar Heroes has garnered critical acclaim both at home and abroad for its incredible homage to some of the most influential and iconic guitarists from the past 50 years of popular music.

The show journeys through five decades, from 1950s Rock & Roll through to the most creative and inspirational guitar heroes of the modern era.

Illusion:Impossible

May 12

Showcasing some of the most incredible illusionists in the world including Britain’s Got Talent runner-up Jamie Raven, Britain’s Got Talent 2020 finalists James & Dylan Piper, award-winning magician Oliver Tabor, highly acclaimed magical duo The Glamourists and world speed illusionist Kayden Black.

Experience exclusive tricks, breath-taking magic and heart-stopping illusions in this impossibly brilliant live spectacular, with an explosive finale!

The Take That Experience

May 13

With acclaimed vocal performances, stunning replica costumes and iconic dance routines, The Take That Experience recreate the magic of Take That live on stage with their ‘Greatest Hits Tour’.

This incredible show features hit after hit from Take That’s career spanning three decades - from classic 90s hits through to their most recent triumphs.

The 70s Show

May 17 and 18

Dig out your flares and platform shoes for this spectacular cabaret show!

Taking you back to the 1970s, the talented performers present numbers by ABBA, The Bay City Rollers, Donna Summer, The Bee Gees, ELO, Queen, The Jackson Five and many more.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers

May 19

There’s never been anything quite like The Red Hot Chilli Pipers – the most famous bagpipe band on the planet - with their ground-breaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems which they proudly call ‘Bagrock’.

PODS presents SHREK The Musical

May 24-28

Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...

And so begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.

Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with attitude and over a dozen other misfits, and you’ve got a spectacular production that turns the world of fairytale upside down in an all-singing, all-dancing, must-see musical comedy.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, SHREK The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs and a side-splitting story guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages!

Comedy Club

May 27

The longest-running comedy club in Peterborough, this hilarious night out features four of the best up-and-coming comedians in an intimate club-style environment – come along for a bit of a laugh and the chance to see the next big thing on stage!

Line-up to be confirmed!