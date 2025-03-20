The lawsuit alleged one of the UK’s most favourite Christmas songs ‘borrowed’ from another song

A lawsuit claiming copyright infringement of one of the biggest Christmas songs released has been dismissed.

Andy Stone claims that Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You infringed upon his song of the same name five years prior.

But the plaintiff has dropped their lawsuit against Carey and her songwriter - for now.

One of Mariah Carey’s signature songs—and a holiday staple on British airwaves—has seen a copyright lawsuit temporarily dismissed.

The lawsuit, filed by songwriter Andy Stone , alleged that Carey and songwriter Walter Afanasieff's 1994 hit infringed on his own song, also titled All I Want For Christmas Is You, which he co-wrote and released in 1989 with his band Vince Vance & the Valiants .

Stone's claim centred on the similarity of the song titles and that Carey's song unlawfully copied elements from his earlier work. Stone initially filed the lawsuit in a Louisiana federal court in June 2022.

Mariah Carey’s signature Christmas song was the subject of a copyright infringement case brought to courts in 2022 | Apple TV

However, in a report published by Billboard , Stone has now voluntarily dropped his lawsuit and is currently not pursuing further legal action.

The dismissal means that, for now, Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff are no longer facing this particular legal challenge regarding All I Want For Christmas Is You. However, Stone retains the option to refile the lawsuit in the future, although his intentions remain unclear.

Since its release in 1994, the song has become a modern Christmas standard, a staple of holiday playlists, and a record-breaking hit, consistently re-entering the UK charts every year and solidifying Carey’s unofficial title as the Queen of Christmas.

The song has received multiple certifications in the UK. It has been certified multiple times Platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) and multiple times Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Neither Mariah Carey nor her team have commented on the dismissal of the case.

