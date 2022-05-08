Peterborough Male Voice Choir performing at the Cornwall International Male Choral Festival

The largest event of its kind in the world, the Festival featured an eclectic mix of 50 male choirs in 40 events at 30 locations across Cornwall, with world-class youth and adult choirs visiting from across the UK, Europe and further afield, including groups from Switzerland, Germany, Iceland and Canada.

Peterborough Male Voice Choir were invited to perform in Regional Gala Concerts at Wadebridge St Petroc’s church and St Neot Parish Church as well as competing in the stunning setting of Truro Cathedral.

They were privileged to sing Sunday morning service with Truro cathedral choir as well as performing at Bristol Cathedral on their return journey home.

Other highlights included performing on the harbourside at Port Isaac and a vocal workshop in the Hall for Cornwall with classical crossover supergroup Voces8 – where the choir were reunited with Voces8 member Katie Jefferies Harris, originally from Peterborough and a former intern with the choir.

Between performances, they even managed to squeeze in some sightseeing, fish and chips and a few pints!

Peterborough Male Voice Choir are ‘regulars’ at the Cornwall International Male Choral Festival, having participated in 2011, 2013, and 2019 as well as taking their boys’ choir to Cornwall in 2017, when they had the opportunity to perform in venues including the Hall for Cornwall, Eden Project and the National Maritime Museum with choirs such as the legendary St Petersburg boys’ choir.

The long weekend was a fantastic experience for members of the choir, with Paul Lewis pointing out: “Only three years ago I was getting ready to sing in my first ever concert… now I’ve just got back from an international choral festival, singing in some amazing locations alongside some amazing choirs from all over the world… it’s been quite a journey!”

Director Will Prideaux added: “It’s wonderful to be part of this unique festival – an amazing celebration of male singing!

" We’ve had a spectacular weekend, it’s been everything we hoped for and more, and - as always - we return home proud of our achievements and full of inspiration.

"It’s really exciting for us to represent Peterborough at such a prestigious international event, and that – in terms of male choral singing – Peterborough Male Voice Choir is considered to be among the very best in the world.”

For more information about Peterborough Male Voice Choir call 01733 425194 email [email protected] or visit www.peterboroughsings.org.uk.

New members always welcome.

Peterborough Male Choir will perform with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Peterborough Voices in Classics at the Cathedral at Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday, September 24, performing a breathtaking programme of music by Mendelssohn, Brahms and Wagner.