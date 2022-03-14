Making music for 30 years - Peterborough Choral Society is looking to the future

Peterborough Choral Society rehearsal at St Andrew's Church, Netherton. EMN-220803-204356009

The choir - founded in 1991 - survived lockdowns by holding Zoom rehearsals and had it first concert after restrictions were lifted in November 2021 in collaboration with the Festival chorus and the Cathedral choirs.

And next on the programme - on Saturday (19th) - is a performance of Handel’s Messiah in Peterborough Cathedral , again with the Festival Chorus and Cathedral choirs plus the baroque instrumental ensemble Eboracum. Tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk/peterborough-cathedral

Since its founding the Society has brought traditional choral music to Peterborough and its surroundings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough Choral Society rehearsal at St Andrew's Church, Netherton. EMN-220803-204536009

After a long break, led and inspired by Tansy Castledine (Musical Director and Director of Music at Peterborough Cathedral) the choir, able to stay in shape via Zoom rehearsals is now up and running and looking forward to making music through 2022 and beyond.

In November 2021, the first concert after restrictions affecting choirs were lifted, was a rousing collection of choral classics in collaboration with the Festival Chorus and Cathedral choir. This was followed by a carol concert in Castor church which raised the roof.

Mary Lawrence of the Society said: “The Choral Society is planning more concerts, workshops and various musical events throughout 2022.

“Research has shown that singing together supports mental health and wellbeing and we have fun too, so if you are interested in joining the Choral Society get in touch.

Peterborough Choral Society rehearsal at St Andrew's Church, Netherton. EMN-220803-204525009

“Why not drop in to one of the regular Tuesday rehearsals (at St Andrew’s Church, Netherton from 7.30 - 9pm). You just need to love singing and it helps if you can read music too. We have space in all voice parts.”

Visit www.peterboroughchoral.org.uk to find out more.