Make sure you feel the music this month

Showcasing the traditional, delightful mix of genres and outstanding talents of world-class musicians throughout the season, if you squinted slightly at the screen you could almost imagine things had returned to normal.

With musicians and spectators closer than they have been of late, the added frisson of the occasion and the relative freedoms now allowed, created a special atmosphere that could be felt way beyond the hallowed walls of the concert hall itself.

Highlights from this year included the Proms Festival Orchestra, made up of freelance players brought together especially for the event. Recognition of the role of freelancers throughout the cultural sector was important - not just for the players involved but for musicians and other creative practitioners throughout the country, as they seek to rebuild their careers after many months of uncertainty and hardship.

Once again, lots of young players were part of this year’s Proms too, bringing inspiration to all young prayers and demonstrating what can be achieved with natural talent, dedication and practice. Taking up an instrument opens up a wonderful new world of possibility.

There’s still time for some of our local talented young musicians to perform this year too at the city’s New Theatre, playing live to a screening of the animated film The Bear.

Rehearsals for The Bear start on Saturday 6 November (1pm-4pm) at Ormiston Bushfield Academy, with weekly sessions on 13/11, 20/11, 27/11, then Sunday 5 December, Monday 6 December (for a technical rehearsal, at Peterborough New Theatre), followed by three one-hour performances on Tuesday 7 December at 10:30, 13:30 and 18:30.For more details and to apply contact Kirsten Goldthorp (Head of Peterborough Music Hub & Peterborough Centre for Young Musicians) by emailing: [email protected]

This Autumn the BBC continues to bring music into our lives through the annual return of Strictly Come Dancing. Whilst the dancing is of course the main event (and maybe the sequins and the frocks), it is the music that undoubtedly injects inspiration, energy and passion into the competition.

For most avid fans, listening to the music (featuring city vocalist Hayley Sanderson as part of the resident orchestra) is something taken for granted. However, this season, Eastenders’ actor - and music lover - Rose Ayling-Ellis becomes the first deaf contestant to feature in the celebrity line-up.

Rose wears a hearing aid so can pick up some of the music, hear the beat and feel the vibrations through the dance floor. In a recent interview she explained the importance of reading her partner’s body language and counting to help with timing. Taking part in the show is in incredibly important to her, demonstrating the importance of music to many people in the deaf community and helping to dispel assumptions.