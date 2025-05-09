Loose Women's Janet is On The Loose

One of TV’s Loose Women’s most outspoken panellists has announced her biggest solo tour to date - yes, ‘Janet Street-Porter Is On The Loose’ is coming to Stamford’s Corn Exchange on December 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​From a bolshy child with a Welsh-speaking budgie to a National Treasure, Janet Street-Porter's life (and language) has always been colourful. As a broadcaster, television executive and newspaper editor she was at the forefront of some of Britain's most enduring cultural moments.

Most Popular

Now, she finds herself with a senior railcard and 4 ex-husbands. The nation's favourite pi**ed-off pensioner brings comedy, tragedy and gossip in equal measure, a tour de force rant against growing old gracefully. Imitated but rarely equalled, in the words of her friend Elton, "the bitch is back"!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experience Janet live and undiluted where she talks about her remarkable passions and numerous dislikes. The audience will also have the chance to ask Janet questions about her incredible life.

Janet Street-Porter Is On The Loose

Janet says, “Hold on to your hats! This show will be pretty cathartic for me- a deep dive into the subjects that can be hard to chat about truthfully on live television - from my tormented relationship with my mum to what really happens when a relationship runs out of steam. I'll be brutally honest about the highs and lows of a helter skelter life well lived. And it's not over yet!”

Tickets at stamfordcornexchange.co.uk