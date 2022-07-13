Look out for some amazing outdoor live music this weekend

The Very Beautiful South

THURSDAY:

The Ostrich Inn, North Street, has Embrace LGBTQ Night from 8pm

Charters, Town Bridge, has General Knowledge Quiz from 8pm, free entry, teams of six max, winning team gets £20 bar voucher;

The Crown, Lincoln Road, has 2020 Vision from 8.30pm playing Pop and Rock covers. Free admission;FRIDAY:Charters, Town Bridge, has This is what I call an 80s party with DJ Les Wheeler from 8pm till late. Free entryThe Ostrich Inn has The Deps from 9.30pmBurghley Club, Burghley Road, has from 8.30pm, free entry;Brewery Tap, Westgate, has Disco Inferno with DJ Eddie Nash (Theodore S Supafly) from 9pm till 1am. Free entry;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Dirty Rumour;

The Crown has The Junk Puppets from 9pm – Peterborough tribute band. Free admission.

Bijou, Bridge Street, has acoustics sessions in the bar from 6.45pm with Tommy Philpot.SATURDAY:

Bijou has Monroe Acoustic at its Basement Sessions from 8pm. Free entry;The Ostrich Inn has East Angrier Weekender getting under at 2pm with Sleeps Cousin, Das Kapitans, Call To The Faithful, Manic, Good Job Kid, Get The F#@k Out of Dodge, Rat Race, Baker and All Fall Down;;Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Midnight Calling;Burghley Club, Burghley Road, has The Mighty & The High from 9pm, free entry;Brewery Tap has Saturday Night Groove with DJ Rick Allen. Free entry.Charters has a family friendly afternoon of music outdoors featuring the Very Beautiful South (pictured). Southside Supernova and guest DJs will be filling the gaps and spinning the vinyl from 2pm to 9pm.Iron Horse Ranch House, Market Deeping, has Dirty Rumour (Inside) from 8.30pm - 11pm;

The Crown has The Nuggets from 9pm, a top Peterborough 60’s tribute band. Free admission;

The Willow, Central Park, has The Gangsters playing Ska, Reggae and 2Tone from 3pm – plus a hog roast;

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue, has Pentagon. Members £4, Guests £5;SUNDAY:The Ostrich Inn has East Angrier Weekender from 3pm featuring Collars, Goldblume, Eat Your Own Head, Soviet Films, A Great Notion, Keep This Up and Scumbus;Charters has High Rollers from 3-6pm. Free entry.;Iron Horse Ranch House has Sunday Sessions ft Bon Rogers (Inside) from 3pm - 5pm;The Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe, has The Legionnaires 77 from 2pm;

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate, has Hayley Di Rito from 3pm;

MONDAY:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe has Jimmy James With A Tribute to the Greats from 7pm;

TUESDAY:

O’Neill’s, Broadway, is temporary home to Tuesgay.

WEDNESDAY:

Bijou has Cinema Club from 7pm;