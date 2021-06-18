Live music in Peterborough - where to go this week

Mark Morriss is at The Met Lounge this weekend.

Mark, whose band holds the record for the number of sellout shows at The Met, is giving local performers a chance to shine in front of an audience.

So on Friday his support comes from Vigilantes and It Comes in Waves – possibly better known as local songstress Jessica Smith

On Saturday support from Mark Stevens Music and Richard Rodriguez – former lead singer of acclaimed Peterborough alt rock band Acetylene.

Advance tickets are £13.50 from www.skiddle.com

Elsewhere on Friday:

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Velocity; The Conservative Club, Broadway, Dave Lesley at 8.30 pm;

On Saturday: The Woolpack at Stanground has One Eyed Cats; The Burghley Club on Burghley Road has The Dizzy Miss Lizzies; The Conservative Club, Broadway, Mike Bowes at 8.30pm; The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, has Revolver.

On Sunday:

The Ostrich on North Street, has Johnny Quinn, 4pm; The Woolpack at Stanground has Salmon Dave; Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe on Cowgate has Simply2 for its Sunday Acoustics from 3pm to 6pm; Charters on Town Bridge welcomes Pembroke Tenneson, an Anglo - American singer songwriter to Sunday Sessions, 3pm to 6pm.

On Monday:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe on Cowgate has CJ Hatt from 7pm to 10pm;

On Wednesday:

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe on Cowgate has soul and Motown from Cecil Farayi (7pm to 10pm).