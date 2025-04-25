Line-up announced for Soundle Music Festival - here's all you need to know

Taking place from June 6-8, there will be four acts on the Friday with doors and bar opening at 3pm followed by 10 - 12 acts over Saturday and Sunday.

“We are very pleased that Ebb will play again this year as headliners on Saturday night following their triumphant slot as last minute replacements for Long Earth in Peterborough (Soundle was held at the Key Theatre in 2024)” said a spokesperson.

“It was such a shame that illness prevented Long Earth playing at that one but the great news is that they will also be playing next year’s Soundle too.

“We are also pleased that Ebony Buckle has agreed to headline what looks like a cracking line-up on the Friday with Kyros heading up the roster and to close the Festival in the Sunday night headline slot.”

Also on the bill are Abel Ganz, Genius The Fool, Nick Penny, Oundle Loves Singing, Ruby Dawn, The Wood Demons, Trilogy, Evi Vine, Storm Deva, and Teiger.

“We are also excited that Holt Vinyl will join us for Vinyl activities on the Sunday only as ‘Postmaster Flash’. Vinyl will be for sale and be playing over the PA between bands,” the spokesperson added.

It is £120 for a full 3-day ticket, although for under-18s it is only £40 for the full weekend. Day tickets are also available at £35 for Friday, and £55 for each of Saturday and Sunday.

1 . Soundle Music Festival Ebb will headline Saturday at Soundle Music Festival Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Soundle Music Festival Ebony Buckle will headline Friday at Soundle Music Festival Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . Soundle Music Festival Kyros will headline on Sunday at Soundle Music Festival Photo: supplied Photo Sales

4 . Soundle Music Festival See Evi Vines at Soundle Music Festival Photo: Paul Harries Photo Sales