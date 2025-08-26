The speculation over who could headline Leeds Festival 2026 began long before Bring Me The Horizon took to the stage at Bramham Park on Sunday evening, bringing another year to a close.

With Glastonbury taking a fallow year, it means that interest in next year’s festival is going to be bigger, with many set to choose either Reading or the Yorkshire variant as their preferred festival destination of choice during the 2026 season. Which could indicate why organiser Melvin Benn has already admitted to booking ‘two’ headliners for next year’s event.

So, who do we think is going to take two of those coveted slots on the Main Stage? We’ve taken a look at upcoming album releases towards the end of 2025 which, we think, should have enough momentum to carry through well into the new year, alongside some of those artists that have performed other festivals in the UK this year, but owing to the interest in them can easily make their return to headline Bramham Park.

Here are our 15 ideas/suggestions/thoughts (delete as appropriate) who could headline Leeds Festival in 2026.

1 . Arctic Monkeys So, we thought they might sneak a secret set in this year, but alas - no dice. Perhaps then, with months of build-up around a possible new album (if current rumours are anything to go by) the Sheffield group could make their triumphant return to Bramham Park next year? Here's hoping. | Paul Bergen / ANP / AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Martin Garrix Festival organisers have spoken this year about bringing in a diverse selection of acts to cater to the wider generation of music fans. With Martin Garrix, they would have one of the most sensational DJs in the world and add a strong dance element to the music festival, though this could be to the chagrin of 'purists.' | Antony Jones/Getty Images for Spotify Photo Sales

3 . Charli XCX Another name we 'hoped' could perform this year, especially with The Dare also performing over the weekend, could a headline set with all the stunning 'brat' visuals during her recent shows appeal to a young generation of music fans, and an older generation who loved those '00s dance aesthetics? | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Photo Sales