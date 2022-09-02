Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LRO show is coming to Peterborough

At the centre of the LRO Show is the Live Action Arena, featuring some of the best action on the Land Rover Show calendar.

Expect an even tougher course with steep climbs, descents, jumps with a few surprises.

LRO's workshop writer Martin Domoney and Britpart's spannerman Steve Grant are currently working on some new demons for this year’s show.

Explore the autojumble for that elusive part or stock up on tools, repair panels or trim parts.

You'll find demonstrations and expert advice from some of Britain's leading Land Rover specialists including engine tuning, suspension, styling and security upgrades, expedition kit and adventure tours.

With 60+ Land Rover clubs at the show, you're bound to find one representing your area or favourite model, so make sure you go for a good walk round and see them all. And the Range Rover Register and Discovery Owners' Club always have a bevvy of beautiful vehicles on display.

The action doesn’t stop when the sun sets…you’ll be kept entertained in the Live Action Arena with a spectacular Saturday night show - with lasers, lights and of course plenty of Land Rover action. Sit in the grandstand and prepare to be wowed.

Once the main arena excitement is over, there will be live bands in the Atrium.