Kym Marsh to star in psychological thriller

Kym Marsh will star in Single White Female at Peterborough's New Theatre next April

The world premiere stage production of Single White Female – based on the iconic 90s psychological thriller – is coming to Peterborough in 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The play, based on the psychological thriller from Columbia Pictures and the book “SWF Seeks Same” by John Lutz, is a bold and modern reimagining of the best-selling book and hit movie, that coined a phrase and led a generation to fear a stiletto heel!

Starring the multi-talented Kym Marsh (Coronation Street, Waterloo Road and Abigail’s Party), Single White Female, invites us into a world where trust is fragile, friendships are tested, and secrets lurk behind every closed door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full of dark humour and stiletto-sharp suspense, this brand new adaptation by well know author, journalist and broadcaster, Rebecca Reid, updates the original story to the age of social media and all that brings, in a gripping tale of ambition, obsession, and the desperate need for belonging in an isolating world.

Allie is a recently divorced mum, balancing being a single parent with the launch of her tech start up.

When she decides to advertise for a lodger to help make ends meet, the delightful Hedy offers her a lifeline. But as their lives intertwine, boundaries blur, and a seemingly perfect arrangement begins to unravel.

From the producer of the hit stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train, Single White Female will captivate, shock, and keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for the performances, from April 7 – 11, are on sale now from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

If gripping plays are your thing, look out for Breaking The Code, 2:22 A Ghost Story, The Shawshank Redemption, The Woman In Black and The Beekeeeper of Aleppo which are all coming to New Theatre .