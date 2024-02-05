Keep The Faith with 11-piece band's Northern Soul show

​Northern Live – Do I Love You

​However, chances are the new seats will not be sat on for long as the Northern Live – Do I Love You 11 piece band will be performing a full show packed with the Northern Soul dance floor-filling classics that influenced a generation of Soul loving music fans from the early 70s to the early 80s and beyond.

Northern Soul is the music genre that has stood the test of time – every weekend hundreds if not thousands of ‘Soulies’ ‘Keep The Faith’ and attend Northern nights around the country.

And this brilliant live show – on March 8 – encompasses all the nostalgia of dressing up and getting down to the music that took hold in the north and swept the nation.

The track listing is unrivalled – Dobie Gray’s Out on The Floor, Al Wilson’s The Snake, R Dean Taylor’s There’s a Ghost in My House, Curtis Mayfield’s Move On Up, The Four Seasons’ The Night, Gloria Jones’ Tainted Love and the rarest record in history – Frank Wilson’s Do I Love You – Indeed I Do – all performed live on stage along with many other Northern classics.

The night will be hosted by leading local Northern Soul DJ Jamie Trundle – fresh from the Hunstanton Soul Weekenders.