Keep The Faith with 11-piece band's Northern Soul show

Peterborough music lovers can “keep the faith” when the UK’s number one live show dedicated to the memories of Northern Soul comes to the city’s newly refurbished Cresset this spring.
By Brad Barnes
Published 5th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT
​However, chances are the new seats will not be sat on for long as the Northern Live – Do I Love You 11 piece band will be performing a full show packed with the Northern Soul dance floor-filling classics that influenced a generation of Soul loving music fans from the early 70s to the early 80s and beyond.

Northern Soul is the music genre that has stood the test of time – every weekend hundreds if not thousands of ‘Soulies’ ‘Keep The Faith’ and attend Northern nights around the country.

And this brilliant live show – on March 8 – encompasses all the nostalgia of dressing up and getting down to the music that took hold in the north and swept the nation.

    The track listing is unrivalled – Dobie Gray’s Out on The Floor, Al Wilson’s The Snake, R Dean Taylor’s There’s a Ghost in My House, Curtis Mayfield’s Move On Up, The Four Seasons’ The Night, Gloria Jones’ Tainted Love and the rarest record in history – Frank Wilson’s Do I Love You – Indeed I Do – all performed live on stage along with many other Northern classics.

    The night will be hosted by leading local Northern Soul DJ Jamie Trundle – fresh from the Hunstanton Soul Weekenders.

    Advance tickets from £28.50 are on sale now from The Cresset box officeb on 01733 265705 or online at www.cresset.co.uk

