June looks Red Hot at The Cresset - here's what's on

Coming to the Cresset

Pub Landlord Al Murray’s Guv Island show bought May to a close at The Cresset on Friday…. and here’s what’s coming up in June.

​Crazy Bingo Party

June 1

You'll have the chance to win brilliant-ish prizes, play traditional bingo games, and take part in musical bingo, all while dancing the night away to the beats of a talented DJ.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is open to everyone, regardless of your level of experience with bingo. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a first-time player, you'll have a blast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s eyes down at 8.00pm and then a full on Bingo fest until 11pm before hitting the dance floor until midnight. (Over 18s only).

An Evening Of Burlesque

June 7

The ultimate variety show, blending stylish cabaret, comedy, music, circus and burlesque to light up all your senses.

Prepare for an extravaganza of glitz and glamour. Expect fun, feathers and fabulous costumes.

An Evening of Burlesque is filled with artistic spectacle that has enraptured audiences for centuries. This sensational variety show brings together a bounty of beautiful stars for an unrivalled variety show for the 21st Century!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect the unexpected with plenty of glitter and glamour. It’s cocktails and cabaret o’clock. (Over-18s advised)

The Cresset Presents: 80s vs 90s Party Night!

June 8

Our party night has A Live DJ set, fancy dress competition, dance offs, and loads more. Plus what better way to capture the memories with a photo mirror! Get dressed up and have a boogie to all the Greatest chart classics from two of the greatest eras of music. (Over-18s only)

One Night In Dublin

June 9

A celebration of the music and song of Ireland, featuring award-winning lively Irish band The Wild Murphys playing great covers of songs from The Dubliners, The Pogues, The Saw Doctors, The Fureys, Van Morrison and more.

One night in Dublin perfectly captures the spirit of a crazy night out in the live music pubs of the emerald isle (or any Irish theme pub in the world for that matter!).

Red Hot Chilli Pipers + Red Hot Chilli Dancers

June 20

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has never been anything quite like The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, from their formation in 2002 and a cameo appearance at T in the Park in 2004 with the Darkness to opening the main stage in their own right in 2014.

Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show that leaves people with warm hearts and smiles on their faces.

The band’ s achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop Anthems which they proudly call “Bagrock”.

There are limited opportunities to Meet the band before the show with an upgrade ticket.

Comedy Club

June 28

The Cresset Comedy Club hosts the very best in live stand up each month. Lineup to be announced!