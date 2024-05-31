Join Jeff Stelling at The Cresset - with special guests

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sky Sports legend Jeff Stelling is bringing an exclusive evening of football nostalgia, fun and entertainment to Peterborough.

The Cresset will be playing host to the anchor man of Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday for over 30 years and a special guest – Paul Merson on January 22 next year.

During the evening Jeff will share anecdotes from his amazing career that saw him rise to fame as the recognisable face of Sky Sports Soccer Saturday and behind the scenes anecdotes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be joined on stage by Bianca Westwood, his Sky colleague, as she hosts and roasts the anchor man!

Jeff Stelling and guests are at The Cresset next January

On the night Jeff will also be joined on stage with very special guest Paul Merson as they chat all things football. There is also the chance to ask Jeff and Paul lots of questions with an audience Q&A and to purchase some fantastic sporting memorabilia.

A limited number of VIP tickets for a meet and greet are also available.