Join Jeff Stelling at The Cresset - with special guests
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Cresset will be playing host to the anchor man of Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday for over 30 years and a special guest – Paul Merson on January 22 next year.
During the evening Jeff will share anecdotes from his amazing career that saw him rise to fame as the recognisable face of Sky Sports Soccer Saturday and behind the scenes anecdotes.
He will be joined on stage by Bianca Westwood, his Sky colleague, as she hosts and roasts the anchor man!
On the night Jeff will also be joined on stage with very special guest Paul Merson as they chat all things football. There is also the chance to ask Jeff and Paul lots of questions with an audience Q&A and to purchase some fantastic sporting memorabilia.
A limited number of VIP tickets for a meet and greet are also available.
Tickets for An Evening With Jeff Stelling are on sale now online from https://cresset.ticketsolve.com/