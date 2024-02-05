News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Jazz Club bringing The West Coast sound to Peterborough

The relaunched Peterborough Jazz Club kicked off the new season in style with a sold-out performance from the Dave O’Higgins Quintet featuring Martin Shaw at the Key Theatre last week.
By Brad Barnes
Published 5th Feb 2024, 00:00 GMT
Mark Crooks & Nat SteeleMark Crooks & Nat Steele
Mark Crooks & Nat Steele

​And with the February and March shows already sold out, attention turns to April 7 when the club welcomes the Mark Crooks & Nat Steele Quintet to the Embankment venue.

The combination of Mark Crooks (tenor saxophone), Nat Steele (vibraphone), Matyas Gayer (piano), Jeremy Brown (double bass), Mark Taylor (drums) will play Stan Getz and Cal Tjader.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the era of bebop from New York in the 1940s and 50s, a lighter more relaxed jazz style emerged in California, called the 'West Coast' style. No musician typified this better than the warm and relaxed melodic tones of saxophone master Stan Getz.

Most Popular

    The combination of tenor saxophone with vibraphone is a particularly warm and luxurious sound and was featured very successfully by Stan Getz and vibraphonist Cal Tjader, who had an especially successful partnership in the late 1950s.

    The band will brilliantly recreate this 'West Coast' sound, led by the superb tenor saxophone of Mark Crooks and virtuoso vibraphonist Nat Steele, playing arrangements of standards For All We Know, I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face and My Buddy along with swinging originals by Cal Tjader, Ginza Samba and Big Bear, plus others associated with the saxophone and vibes.