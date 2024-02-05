Jazz Club bringing The West Coast sound to Peterborough

Mark Crooks & Nat Steele

​And with the February and March shows already sold out, attention turns to April 7 when the club welcomes the Mark Crooks & Nat Steele Quintet to the Embankment venue.

The combination of Mark Crooks (tenor saxophone), Nat Steele (vibraphone), Matyas Gayer (piano), Jeremy Brown (double bass), Mark Taylor (drums) will play Stan Getz and Cal Tjader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the era of bebop from New York in the 1940s and 50s, a lighter more relaxed jazz style emerged in California, called the 'West Coast' style. No musician typified this better than the warm and relaxed melodic tones of saxophone master Stan Getz.

Most Popular

The combination of tenor saxophone with vibraphone is a particularly warm and luxurious sound and was featured very successfully by Stan Getz and vibraphonist Cal Tjader, who had an especially successful partnership in the late 1950s.