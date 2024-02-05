Jazz Club bringing The West Coast sound to Peterborough
And with the February and March shows already sold out, attention turns to April 7 when the club welcomes the Mark Crooks & Nat Steele Quintet to the Embankment venue.
The combination of Mark Crooks (tenor saxophone), Nat Steele (vibraphone), Matyas Gayer (piano), Jeremy Brown (double bass), Mark Taylor (drums) will play Stan Getz and Cal Tjader.
After the era of bebop from New York in the 1940s and 50s, a lighter more relaxed jazz style emerged in California, called the 'West Coast' style. No musician typified this better than the warm and relaxed melodic tones of saxophone master Stan Getz.
The combination of tenor saxophone with vibraphone is a particularly warm and luxurious sound and was featured very successfully by Stan Getz and vibraphonist Cal Tjader, who had an especially successful partnership in the late 1950s.
The band will brilliantly recreate this 'West Coast' sound, led by the superb tenor saxophone of Mark Crooks and virtuoso vibraphonist Nat Steele, playing arrangements of standards For All We Know, I’ve Grown Accustomed To Her Face and My Buddy along with swinging originals by Cal Tjader, Ginza Samba and Big Bear, plus others associated with the saxophone and vibes.