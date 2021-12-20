Jack Whitehall’s postponed Peterborough gig rescheduled for 2022

Jack Whitehall

The comedian had been due to perform at the East of England Arena on Thursday, December 16. However, the show had to be cancelled just a few hours before he was due on stage after a member of the touring party tested positive for COVID.

Today it has been confirmed the reshceduled show will take place on March 17 2022.

All ticket holders will be contacted by Ticketmaster regarding the transfer and validity of tickets for the new dates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pamela Newbould, head of events at the East of England Arena, commented, “We are delighted that the Jack Whitehall show has been rescheduled so quickly, enabling us to confirm the date before Christmas.