'Inspiring and uplifting' Sing For Life concert
More than 100 women took to the stage at The Cresset to sing in front of a packed audience as the culmination of this year’s Sing For Life project.
The brave women signed up with Peterborough Voices, who aimed to get women singing and raise money for Peterborough’s much-loved Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, in September.
The women rehearsed for nine weeks in Peterborough city centre, working with William Prideaux (director) and the Peterborough Sings! team to prepare for their fantastic live charity performance on Friday, November 11.
The programme included popular hits I can See Clearly Now, Wind Beneath My Wings, The Way We Were, and You Raise Me Up as well as WA Mozart’s Laudate Dominum, John Rutter’s A Clare Benediction and The Ode and In Flanders Fields by contemporary composer Roland Lee to mark Remembrance Day.
The women performed for hundreds of family, friends and supporters who came to share the evening with them – and for most of the women this was their first experience of singing in public
On behalf of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Helen Kingston said: “A huge well done and thank you to all the amazing women who took to the stage for Sing for Life 2022 in aid of our hospice. The buzz around this year’s event has been incredible, and the feedback from those who joined the project is inspiring and uplifting.”