'Inspiring and uplifting' Sing For Life concert

The Sing For Life performers on stage

The brave women signed up with Peterborough Voices, who aimed to get women singing and raise money for Peterborough’s much-loved Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, in September.

The women rehearsed for nine weeks in Peterborough city centre, working with William Prideaux (director) and the Peterborough Sings! team to prepare for their fantastic live charity performance on Friday, November 11.

The programme included popular hits I can See Clearly Now, Wind Beneath My Wings, The Way We Were, and You Raise Me Up as well as WA Mozart’s Laudate Dominum, John Rutter’s A Clare Benediction and The Ode and In Flanders Fields by contemporary composer Roland Lee to mark Remembrance Day.

The women performed for hundreds of family, friends and supporters who came to share the evening with them – and for most of the women this was their first experience of singing in public