In pictures: Summer Sundays in the Charters beer garden - here's who is playing

By Brad Barnes
Published 29th May 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 11:11 BST
Summer Sundays has returned to the beer garden at Charters in Peterborough - with Stevie Daniels & The Wranglers kicking things off down by the river last weekend.

This Sunday (June 1) from 3pm it is the turn of Velocity, who will be bringing their stadium rock experience to the venue.

The rest of the line-up looks like this:

June 8 – The Expletives; June 15 – Blackout UK; June 22 – The Catch UK; June 29 – Jose De Silva (2pm), Ana Carina & Jilson (4pm), Ricardo Stefan (6pm) as part of the second day of Peterborough Portuguese Festival.

July 6 – Groove Cartell; July 13 – Green 182; July 20– High Point Players; July 27– The Gangsters; August 3– The Tourettes; August 10– The Band From County Hell; August 17– Jessie’s Ghost; August 24– The Contacts; August 31– Outlaw Eagles.

Rounding things off on September 7 will be a charity gig for the late Nick Smith and a line-up to be confirmed.

Groove Cartell will be playing Summer Sundays at Charters

Summer Sundays

Groove Cartell will be playing Summer Sundays at Charters Photo: supplied

Blackout UK are coming to Summer Sundays at Charters

Summer Sundays

Blackout UK are coming to Summer Sundays at Charters Photo: supplied

Velocity are coming to Summer Sundays at Charters

Summer Sundays

Velocity are coming to Summer Sundays at Charters Photo: supplied

The Tour-Ettes are playing Summer Sundays at Charters

Summer Sundays

The Tour-Ettes are playing Summer Sundays at Charters Photo: David Cooper

