In pictures: Summer Sundays in the Charters beer garden - here's who is playing

This Sunday (June 1) from 3pm it is the turn of Velocity, who will be bringing their stadium rock experience to the venue.

The rest of the line-up looks like this:

June 8 – The Expletives; June 15 – Blackout UK; June 22 – The Catch UK; June 29 – Jose De Silva (2pm), Ana Carina & Jilson (4pm), Ricardo Stefan (6pm) as part of the second day of Peterborough Portuguese Festival.

July 6 – Groove Cartell; July 13 – Green 182; July 20– High Point Players; July 27– The Gangsters; August 3– The Tourettes; August 10– The Band From County Hell; August 17– Jessie’s Ghost; August 24– The Contacts; August 31– Outlaw Eagles.

Rounding things off on September 7 will be a charity gig for the late Nick Smith and a line-up to be confirmed.

