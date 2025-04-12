In pictures: Showcasing talented young dancers on a Peterborough stage

By Brad Barnes
Published 10th Apr 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 13:13 BST
The Hebden School of Dancing delivered four jam-packed showcase performances, featuring over 500 dancers aged 4 to 18 at The Cresset in Peterborough.

​Audiences were treated to an exciting mix of ballet, street dance, acrobatic dance, contemporary modern jazz, lyrical, tap and competitive routines by the youngsters from the Peterborough One Retail Park-based studios.

•Photos: Louis Smith Photography

