In pictures: Peterborough youngsters put on a festive, feelgood family show

More than 100 talented young performers took the stage at Peterborough’s New Theatre for a pre-Christmas family friendly show.
By Brad Barnes
Published 29th Dec 2023, 13:05 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 13:14 GMT

​The youngsters, all under 18, took part in the Peterborough Performing Arts show Twas The Night Before Christmas, a spectacular display of festive song and dance to get everyone in the Christmas spirit, playing to an almost full house.

TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

SAT 23 DEC

“Twas the Night Before Christmas” a spectacular family friendly show for young & old to enjoy!

Start the Christmas holidays with this festive feel good show, packed with glitz, glamour and spellbinding performances to really put you in the Christmas spirit!

There’s something for the whole family to enjoy from stunning vocalist to sensational dancers. A must see for anyone who loves Christmas magic!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Peterborough Performing Arts

Twas The Night Before Christmas production at the New Theatre.

1. Twas The Night Before Christmas

Twas The Night Before Christmas production at the New Theatre. Photo: David Lowndes

Twas The Night Before Christmas production at the New Theatre.

2. Twas The Night Before Christmas

Twas The Night Before Christmas production at the New Theatre. Photo: David Lowndes

Twas The Night Before Christmas production at the New Theatre.

3. Twas The Night Before Christmas

Twas The Night Before Christmas production at the New Theatre. Photo: David Lowndes

Twas The Night Before Christmas

4. Twas The Night Before Christmas production at the New Theatre.

Twas The Night Before Christmas Photo: David Lowndes

