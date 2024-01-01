In pictures: Peterborough youngsters put on a festive, feelgood family show

More than 100 talented young performers took the stage at Peterborough’s New Theatre for a pre-Christmas family friendly show.

​The youngsters, all under 18, took part in the Peterborough Performing Arts show Twas The Night Before Christmas, a spectacular display of festive song and dance to get everyone in the Christmas spirit, playing to an almost full house.

