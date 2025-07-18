Tu Danse Studios "Eat, Sleep, Dance, Repeat" show at the Cresset theatre. Peterborough on 13th July 2025placeholder image
In pictures: Peterborough dance studio's annual showcase at the Cresset

By Brad Barnes
Published 18th Jul 2025, 08:56 BST
Eat, Sleep, Dance, Repeat is almost every dedicated dancer’s mantra... but last weekend it was also the title of Tu Danse Studios Annual Showcase at the Cresset in Peterborough.

Audiences were treated to a wide variety of dance styles from students age 2 to 27 plus a wonderful musical theatre performance entitled the Wizard of Odd from the Performing Arts students . All those taking part attend classes at Tu Danse Studios in Newark Road, Peterborough .

All photos: Andy Gutteridge / Jakki Kirkham / Image and Events Photography

