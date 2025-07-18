In pictures: Peterborough dance studio's annual showcase at the Cresset

Audiences were treated to a wide variety of dance styles from students age 2 to 27 plus a wonderful musical theatre performance entitled the Wizard of Odd from the Performing Arts students . All those taking part attend classes at Tu Danse Studios in Newark Road, Peterborough .
All photos: Andy Gutteridge / Jakki Kirkham / Image and Events Photography
1. Eat, Sleep, Dance, Repeat
Tu Danse Studios "Eat, Sleep, Dance, Repeat" show at the Cresset theatre. Peterborough on 13th July 2025 Photo: Andy Gutteridge / Jakki Kirkham / Image and Events Photography
