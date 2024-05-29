In pictures: Having a 'quacking' time at The Ruddy Duck's Duckfest

​Raising money for the British Heart Foundation, festival-goers were entertained by a host of well-known local bands – The One Eyed Cats, The Contacts, The Tour-Ettes, Soul FX and Free Soul Sista & The Free Soul Band – plus vocalists Nicole Lawrence and Malcolm Favargue and a DJ. There was also plenty of real ales and food to keep everyone happy.

Landlord Nigel Cook described it as a “great day” adding: “Charity was the big winner of course, all ticket sales profits to the British Heart Foundation. A huge thank you for all that contributed, and all that attended, and to the good people of Peakirk, for putting up with any disruption caused.”

Look out for Duckfest 2 on August 10th.

1 . Duckfest The Contacts on stage at Duckfest Photo: David Cooper

2 . Duckfest Duckfest at The Ruddy Duck in Peakirk Photo: David Cooper

3 . Duckfest Malcolm Fovargue on stage at Duckfest Photo: David Cooper

4 . Duckfest Nicole Lawrence getting the crowd going at Duckfest Photo: David Cooper