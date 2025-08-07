In pictures: Garden Party at Peterborough's Charters beer garden

House Sessions returned for a third time on Saturday for nine hours of music in the beer garden down by the river at Charters.
And hundreds of music lovers enjoyed deep, minimal, tech house, and classic tracks spun by DJs from the House Sessions team.
Look out for Garden Party part 4 in September.
1. Garden Party
House Sessions brought Garden Party pt 3 to the Charters beer garden Photo: House Sessions
2. Garden Party
House Sessions brought Garden Party pt 3 to the Charters beer garden Photo: House Sessions
3. Garden Party
House Sessions brought Garden Party pt 3 to the Charters beer garden Photo: House Sessions
4. Garden Party
House Sessions brought Garden Party pt 3 to the Charters beer garden Photo: House Sessions
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.