In pictures: Garden Party at Peterborough's Charters beer garden

By Brad Barnes
Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:08 BST
It wouldn’t be summer in Peterborough without an epic garden party!

House Sessions returned for a third time on Saturday for nine hours of music in the beer garden down by the river at Charters.

And hundreds of music lovers enjoyed deep, minimal, tech house, and classic tracks spun by DJs from the House Sessions team.

Look out for Garden Party part 4 in September.

1. Garden Party

2. Garden Party

3. Garden Party

4. Garden Party

